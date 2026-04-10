Discovery of woman's body near Scott Street prompts death investigation: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered on Friday, according to Portsmouth police.

Around 3:52 p.m., an unresponsive female was reported in the 3200 Block of Scott Street.

The woman was pronounced dead once medics arrived, according to Portsmouth police.

"There is no danger to the general public. There are no additional details available at this time," Portsmouth police said in a statement sent to News 3.

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