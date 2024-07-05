Employee shot shoplifter to death at Portsmouth convenience store, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who was stealing from a convenience store died after an employee shot him Thursday afternoon, according to Portsmouth police.

Police say they were told that Rahsaan Nixon, 27, was stealing items from a local convenience store in the 2400 block of High Street. After Nixon started stealing items, a store employee shot him, police say.

Nixon left the store after he was shot, police say. He later died at a local hospital, police added.

The shooting is under investigation, Portsmouth police say.

Watch: Man shot near Portsmouth waterfront after July 4 fireworks

Man shot near Portsmouth waterfront

Another shooting happened in the city on the Fourth of July. Police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot Thursday night at the Portsmouth waterfront near the Renaissance hotel. His current condition is unknown.

Following the two shootings, Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins addressed the violence in the following statement:

"It is unfortunate that violence continues to afflict communities nationwide, even during festive occasions like the Fourth of July, and Portsmouth is no exception. Yesterday, two separate shooting incidents occurred in our city.



The first incident took place after an individual entered a local convenience store and began to steal merchandise, which resulted in a shooting transpiring between an employee and the individual. The suspect was shot and later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital. This incident is part of an ongoing investigation.



The second incident occurred late last night following an altercation between two adult males. Subsequently, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 47-year-old Randall Bagley Jr.



Again, both incidents are currently under investigation by our Criminal Investigations Unit."

Chief Jenkins added that anyone with information is encouraged to contact police by calling 757-393-8536 or 911. You can also leave a tip through the P3 Tips app.