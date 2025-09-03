Free maternal health classes in Portsmouth aim to support expecting parents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — From finding a doula to navigating postpartum care, a local maternal health program is helping expecting parents prepare for parenthood, and it’s doing it right in the heart of Portsmouth.

Sentara Family Maternity Center has partnered with the Children’s Museum of Virginia to offer free community classes for moms and dads. The sessions cover everything from childbirth education to newborn care, all with a focus on accessibility and support.

For some, pregnancy can feel overwhelming, but nurses at Sentara say their goal is to make sure families in Portsmouth feel empowered.

“It was just nice to see other moms that are pretty much all around the same gestational age, and just being able to have a conversation, ask questions, and hear how other people are feeling,” said Jasamine Wrenn, an expecting mother who attended the class.

The classes are led by instructors like Teresita Hammond, who emphasizes the importance of location and access.

“Some people don’t even come to the hospital or their doctor’s appointments for regular care,” Hammond said. “So why would we expect them to come for childbirth classes? That’s a desert. And there are barriers, like the tunnel, and paying for the tunnel. We are having the classes where they are to meet people.”

Classes cover a wide range of topics, including the physical and emotional changes during pregnancy, understanding newborn behavior, and learning how to advocate for care in a hospital setting.

Importantly, the classes are designed for both parents.

Jenny Kennard, nursing professional development generalist at Sentara, said the sessions also debunk dangerous misconceptions — especially around postpartum care.

“Women are not only dying during the childbirth process,” Kennard said. “Unfortunately, 33% of maternal deaths are happening at home after delivery, because you're still at risk of postpartum complications.”

For Wrenn, the information was not only timely, it was essential.

“It was time well spent,” she said. “But also, the additional things you didn’t expect to hear, the information you didn’t expect to receive was invaluable.”

The next maternal health class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. inside the Children’s Museum of Virginia in Portsmouth.

For more information on how to register, visit Sentara's website or contact the Sentara Family Maternity Center.