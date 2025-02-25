Suspect arrested in connection to Towne Point Road shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting on Towne Point Road that left two males seriously hurt Sunday.

Raquan Delvonta Avery, 19, has been arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding, police say.

The arrest comes after police shared surveillance video in hopes of identifying suspects in the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road around 9:16 a.m., police say. Two males were seriously injured in the shooting. They were both taken to the hospital.