One month after News 3 story, Portsmouth neighbor still frustrated by overgrown site and repeated violations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth resident says he is frustrated by the condition of a property behind his home, where an overgrown cell tower site has been the subject of repeated city violations.

Joseph Lee Jr. told News 3 last month that his family had spotted a raccoon, snakes, rats and mice in the overgrowth surrounding the property at 44 Alabama Ave.

When News 3 returned Monday, high grass, dead trees and weeds were still visible around the site.

“We are happy that you guys came out to do this story ... because we feel like something can be done,” Lee said.

News 3 first reported on the property Sept. 7. Lee said a team sent by Crown Castle, the owner of the cell tower, came to the property the following day.

See previous coverage: 'We're fed up': Portsmouth family wants action on overgrown cell tower property behind their home

'We're fed up': Portsmouth family wants action on overgrown cell tower property behind their home

“They came out and removed a tree. They left the two stumps be,” Lee said.

On Sept. 8, the city issued a notice to abate nuisance at the property, calling for weeds and debris to be removed.

The Portsmouth city spokesperson said the city’s Permits and Inspections department closed that most recent notice of violation Sept. 23 because the violation was corrected by the owner.

But when News 3 followed up weeks later, Lee said the overgrowth remained.

“These are the weeds that’s coming through the fence, from the other side of the fence,” Lee said.

Repeated violations

City documents obtained by News 3 show the property received its third abate-nuisance notice of 2026 this year.

The 92 pages of records reviewed by News 3 contained at least 20 violation notices for the property dating back to 2000, related specifically to failing to cut grass or weeds or clean up debris.

Portsmouth city code prohibits weeds from growing more than 10 inches on property.

The city's code also prohibits property owners from allowing debris to accumulate on their property, including trash, refuse and junk.

The city's nuisance notices state that after a second notice, grass will automatically be cut at the owner's expense when grass or weeds exceed 10 inches.

News 3 also found two notifications documenting instances when Crown Castle did not address code violations and the city hired contractors to complete the work, charging Crown Castle for the cost.

One of those instances occurred in May 2022. City records also document a lien request related to that violation 13 days after a notice to abate nuisance was issued.

Lee said the situation has become a cycle.

“I’m drained, upset, frustrated, we just want answers. We want to know when they’re going to come out and cut this grass. We wanna know what are they gonna do with it. What’s the hold up?” Lee said.

Crown Castle responds

In a statement to News 3, Crown Castle said its crews address vegetation on an as-needed basis and that the timing varies by site.

“We have verified with the city that there are no open issues with this property,” Crown Castle said in the statement. “We’ve visited this location for vegetation maintenance on multiple occasions throughout the summer. Part of the 1.7-acre site is a wooded area.”

Lee said he believes more can be done.

“They can do better than this. They just don’t want to,” Lee said.

On Monday, Oct. 5, News 3 observed that the grass at the front of the property had been cut.

Contact Naomi Washington Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Portsmouth Neighborhood News Reporter Naomi Washington? Let her know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.