Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs providing aid in Thailand, Myanmar after earthquake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Amid the chaos and devastation caused by recent earthquakes in Thailand and Myanmar, Mercy Chefs, a Portsmouth-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid, has stepped up its relief efforts.

Gary LeBlanc, the founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs, shared insights into the current mission and the challenges faced by the team on the ground.

LeBlanc emphasized the organization's longstanding involvement in Myanmar.

“We have teams that are boots on the ground in Thailand and Myanmar, and they’re moving toward the most effective area we've been active. Mercy Chefs has been active in Myanmar for over two years,” said LeBlanc.

The situation on the ground is dire, with significant damage to infrastructure and severe conditions faced by the local population.

“The damage there is just complete in these areas. Folks are afraid to go back into the buildings that are there. So they’re sleeping out in the open. They’re sleeping on the streets,” LeBlanc explained.

The recent earthquakes and aftershocks have exacerbated the crisis.

“They can’t go inside to cook or even to retrieve,” said LeBlanc, noting that the additional earthquakes caused more buildings to fall and created a great deal of panic and unease among the people.

Many individuals have lost everything.

“They’ve lost loved ones, they’ve lost their homes, they’ve lost their place of business. They’ve lost everything. The infrastructure is completely gone, and most of them are just wondering, like, where’s my next meal going to come from?” LeBlanc said.

Mercy Chefs is working to provide some hope and a moment of normalcy in the face of such unspeakable damage. The team’s mission is to bring vital aid, including food distribution, to those in the greatest need.

“Our team is going to be sleeping where they sleep, they’re going to be eating what they eat. They’re going to be drinking what they’re drinking,” LeBlanc emphasized.

Mercy Chefs’ team is prepared to endure these harsh conditions to effectively address the needs of the affected population.

Reflecting on the organization's resilience, LeBlanc said, “Our team is so incredibly experienced. We worked in Turkey after the earthquake. We worked in Haiti after the earthquake. So we understand that.”

As the team continues its mission, they focus on assessing and meeting the immediate, midterm, and long-term needs of the affected population. “Right now, we’re just trying to keep people alive and bring a little bit of relief,” LeBlanc said.

Mercy Chefs’ dedication to disaster response and humanitarian aid exemplifies the spirit of compassion and action in times of crisis. The organization’s ongoing efforts in Thailand and Myanmar highlight the critical need for continued support and collaboration in the face of natural disasters.