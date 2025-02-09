Portsmouth company no longer towing cars out of local lot after controversy

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — You might remember last year's discussion on towing out of Walmart on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth. There have been a few changes since then.

Last year, we heard from frustrated drivers. They argued Always Swift Towing — the company contracted at the time to tow cars out of the Walmart lot — wrongfully towed people.

"He said, 'You didn't have a placard.' I said, 'No, I don't have a placard, but I have handicapped license plates.' Then he said, 'Oh, you were parked in a fire zone.' I said, 'No I wasn't, I was parked in a handicapped space,'" Joanne Ramseur of Portsmouth told News 3 last December.

She said the company wanted $300 cash for her to get her car back.

However, a company spokesperson argued tow truck drivers were just doing their job and towing illegally parked cars.

"If it's over the line, if it was crooked, if it was sideways or flipped..." a spokesperson for Always Swift Towing explained.

In December, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed the store was working to end the towing contract with Always Swift Towing.

News 3 followed up on the matter Saturday.

"We talked with you guys a few months ago about towing out of Walmart and we were just trying to follow up and see if you were still towing there," News 3's reporter Erika Craven asked Always Swift Towing.

"No," a spokesperson responded.

The contract between Walmart and Always Swift Towing appears to be up. We reached out and are waiting for a response from Walmart to see if they're using another towing company instead.

And we learned that some of the people who voiced concerns got their money back.

Walmart, according to Ramseur's daughter, reimbursed some towing fees, including theirs.

The outcome's been a relief for some Walmart employees too who mentioned they've had fewer people upset with them.