Portsmouth towing company responds after citizens raise concerns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — If you've been towed, you know it's unpleasant. Some people in Portsmouth said, however, the towing out of one parking lot has been more than frustrating.

"They're preying on senior citizens and disabled people. I haven't heard anybody else being towed, except for senior citizens," Joanne Ramseur of Portsmouth told News 3.

Ramseur said she was one of many who were towed out of spaces at the Walmart on Frederick Boulevard.

She'd been grocery shopping with a relative in November when she returned to find her spot empty. That's when she said a man approached her.

"He said, 'Ma'am, ma'am are you looking for your car?'" said Ramseur.

The man, she said, told her the car was towed and he was there to take her to the towing location.

"I didn't know what would happen. Could have been somebody trying to knock you in the head, try to rob you or anything," said Ramseur.

Luckily, that didn't happen. Instead, they went to Always Swift Towing, where she said she and her relative were sat outside in the cold.

Why were they there in the first place?

"He said, 'You didn't have a placard.' I said, 'No, I don't have a placard, but I have handicapped license plates,'" said Ramseur. "Then he said, 'Oh, you were parked in a fire zone.' I said, 'No I wasn't, I was parked in a handicapped space.'"

News 3 took a look at the photo Ramseur had of her car in the space. The photo didn't show the whole car, but appeared to be parked in a handicapped space with two tires of the car pushing into the access area of the space. Ramseur explained she needed to use a handicapped space for her disability and parked a bit in the access area since there wasn't room for someone to get out on the other side of the car.

Antoinette Ramseur

"That safety zone is supposed to be part of the handicapped parking space also," said Ramseur.

She said the towing company tried to make her pay $300 cash.

"I'm on a fixed income," said Ramseur. "I said, 'I don't have $300, you might have to keep my car.'"

She's not the only person complaining of the towing in that lot: Many people took to social media to voice concerns. News 3 stopped by Always Swift Towing on Friday to find out more.

"This is a big problem in the city, cars being, you know, expired plates and stuff and illegal parking. So there's a lot of people calling, so you have to leave a business card," said a man who answered the door. He said a 'Mr. Blue' would call us back.

News 3 also stopped into the Walmart.

"We’re aware of the situation and are in the process of ending our agreement with the vendor," a spokesperson for Walmart stated.

Blue called back Friday evening. He said he's been working with the Walmart in Portsmouth for roughly eight months because illegal parking's been a big problem, especially in handicapped spots.

"If you don't have no handicapped placards for us to see or display and it's in violation, it will be towed," said Blue, spokesperson for Always Swift Towing. "If it's over the line, if it was crooked, if it was sideways or flipped or however it was over the line, you will be towed."

"If somebody has concerns about their towing, is there anything they can do to remedy the situation if they were wrongfully towed?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"We talk to them. We talk to them and worked out a few situations," responded Blue.

He said price per tow varies for after hours and they take credit cards when their machine is working.

"We are out here to help business owners and landlords or any major company that needs help with assistance on their parking lot. This is what Swift Towing does. We're an active and effective tow company that's out there to obey by the rules in the parking lot," said Blue. "You got to just read and pay attention to where you're parking illegal and be respectful and mindful of everybody else."

He added he'll show us some pictures which might clear things up.

Though Ramseur said the whole experience might keep her away from the parking lot.

"It really is frustrating. I hope it doesn't happen to anybody else," said Ramseur.

The towing company said they are still towing cars from the spaces at Walmart. We don't yet know when or if that will change. We'll continue to follow through on this story and will keep you updated.