Portsmouth lights the way for downtown revival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A downtown revitalization effort in Olde Towne Portsmouth is gaining momentum as a local nonprofit works toward national recognition, and city leaders say the changes are already drawing more visitors and business interest.

The Portsmouth Partnership is about halfway through its two-year “Mobilizing Main Street” program, a key step toward earning accreditation from Main Street America, a designation aimed at strengthening historic commercial districts.

“We’re a year and a half into our mobilizing Main Street program,” said Michelle Wren of the Portsmouth Partnership.

A major focus so far has been improving safety and atmosphere along High Street, the city’s central downtown corridor. In partnership with the city, the organization launched a $100,000 lighting initiative, installing up-lighting on crepe myrtles across eight blocks.

In addition, Wren says 27 local businesses invested in their own lighting and camera systems to enhance visibility and increase security.

“We wanted to be careful with what we put in, keeping with the historic buildings,” Wren said. “You want that small-town feel, but you also want it well lit so you can walk to your car and know you’re going to be OK.”

Beyond lighting, the organization is also addressing storefront vacancies. Leaders have completed a full building inventory, allowing them to identify gaps in the market and recruit businesses that fit community needs, including restaurants and retail shops.

Local business owner Samuel Lowry of Track Team Headquarters said the effort to diversify downtown offerings is critical to the city’s future.

“The more diverse businesses we have here, the better I think the city will be,” Lowry said. “The faster and more we can grow together as a team in Portsmouth.”

Community events are already helping drive foot traffic. High Street Fest drew more than 7,000 visitors last fall, and organizers plan to bring the event back twice this year, once in June during the Sail 250 celebration and again in October.

With Portsmouth serving as an affiliate harbor for Sail 250, leaders expect even more visitors and economic activity in the months ahead.

“With the waterfront developed and the jail coming down, it’s a really exciting time to be in Portsmouth,” Wren said. “It’s an exciting time to start your business here.”