Portsmouth police arrest 1 of 3 suspects in deadly shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One of three suspects in a deadly shooting has been arrested, according to Portsmouth police.

Omar Evans, 38, was arrested on Monday—about three weeks after the deadly shooting happened, police say. He's facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting, including second-degree murder, according to police.

Police say they're still searching for two other suspects in connection to the shooting: 20-year-old Omario Evans and 19-year-old Amari Adams. They've also been charged with second-degree murder, police say.

Portsmouth Police Department Omario Evans (pictured left) and Amari Adams (pictured right)

The shooting in question happened just after 2 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day, according to police.

Police say they found a man in the 2400 block of Chestnut Street who had been shot to death. He's been identified by police as 29-year-old Damarcus Dildy.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-393-8536. Tips can also be left with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

