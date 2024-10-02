Portsmouth Police hosts 'Portsmouth National Night Out' despite rainfall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police and the community came together for National Night Out despite the rain pouring down during the event.

The night is meant to build stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Watch: Portsmouth police using survey to get feedback on officer conduct, communication

Portsmouth police using survey to get feedback on officer conduct, communication

There was a live band, several vendors and a couple of food trucks, including Sundayz with Shev.

The night comes as the city has dealt with several shootings recently.

There were four shootings over the weekend, that left two men dead. The shootings happened within hours of each other.

"We do have persons of interest that we’re looking for. But we’re not putting their information out yet because we’re trying to get in front of those people," Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said.

Watch: 4 Portsmouth shootings leave 2 dead, others hurt, police say

4 Portsmouth shootings leave 2 dead, others hurt, police say

Portsmouth Police say so far this year, there have been 31 homicides in Portsmouth. That’s compared to 36 homicides last year.

"Basic conflict resolution is something that is desperately needed. We have to teach that to kids," Jenkins said.

Residents concerned of the crime in the area.

"My generation didn’t shoot each other. We fought. Now they’re just driving by and killing kids," Joanne Shambly, a Portsmouth native said.

Watch: Portsmouth police officers prepare for the National Night Out

National Night Out Portsmouth Coast Live

"Our police department is doing everything we can to ensure safety but we can’t do it alone," Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover said.

Here's what Jenkins says is working to combat crime.

"The technology we have is paying vast dividends for us. It’s helping us bring closure to situations more rapidly with our flock cameras," Jenkins said.

City leaders say they look forward to having this event again next year.