Portsmouth police officer shot during domestic incident; suspect in custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth police officer was shot Monday while responding to a potential domestic hostage situation, authorities said.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 80 block of Pepperwood Place around 8:00 p.m. after receiving a tip from another municipal police department. When officers knocked on the door, the suspect opened it and fired a single shot, striking one officer.

Following the shooting, officers retreated to establish a perimeter while awaiting additional backup. The suspect was apprehended without further incident. The injured officer was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

No officers discharged their weapons during the encounter. The suspect remains in custody as charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not been released.

