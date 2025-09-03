Portsmouth students restore nature, earn landscaping certification through youth conservation internship

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth students spent their summer restoring the Elizabeth River shoreline and walked away with more than just muddy boots.

They’re now certified in sustainable landscaping, thanks to the Youth Conservation Internship, an eight-week environmental program that blends education with hands-on conservation work.

The internship is a partnership between the Elizabeth River Project and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, offering local students the chance to learn about biodiversity, native plants, and the science behind sustainable land management.

Among the interns is Brooklyn Chavis, a student at Manor High School, who spent her summer working along the banks of Paradise Creek Nature Preserve.

“We basically work to restore the river and clean the river for everyone new in the world,” Chavis said.

To earn their certifications, students were tested on topics like rain garden design, identifying invasive species, and understanding Virginia native plants. These are key skills needed for a future in conservation and green infrastructure — fields that are increasingly in demand in the Hampton Roads region.

Cah'Lique Young, a recent graduate of Churchland High School and attending Virginia Union University, said protecting the environment means protecting wildlife, too.

“It’s important to keep our environment healthy, especially for the animals,” Young said. “Not too many animals are safe out here in this world, and I think we should try to keep our animals safe.”

With their certifications in hand, these young conservationists are now equipped to pursue careers in landscaping or environmental sciences and help teach others in their community how to protect local waterways.

The Youth Conservation Internship continues to offer opportunities for students across Portsmouth and the surrounding area to gain valuable job skills while making a real impact on the environment.

You can learn more about what the students did here.