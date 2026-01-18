Portsmouth to hold public hearings on proposed Crawford Bay waterfront development

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is moving forward with plans to redevelop part of its waterfront and is inviting residents to weigh in on the proposal.

City leaders and economic development officials will host two public hearings to gather community feedback on the proposed Crawford Bay waterfront development, a major project city officials say could reshape the area and boost the local economy.

The Crawford Bay project is considered Phase One of a broader effort to revitalize Portsmouth’s waterfront.

Phase Two will consist of revitalizing the waterfront near the old jail and City Hall.

According to Economic Development Director Brian Donahue, the six-acre site carries an estimated $366 million investment potential and could include approximately 300 multifamily housing units.

City officials say the development could generate new tax revenue, create jobs, and draw public interest through dining, retail, and entertainment options along the waterfront.

Donahue said the city has already completed months of preparatory work, including discussions with the City Council, a project committee, and key stakeholders. The next step, he said, is ensuring the community is part of the process.

“We just want to make sure the public has an opportunity to ask questions, become informed about the project, and provide feedback as well,” Donahue said. “We will be working on advertising those dates and venues in the coming week.”

The first community engagement session is scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, at 6 pm at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel. For more information, click here.

The second engagement is scheduled for Thursday, February 12, at 6 pm at Bide-A-Wee Golf Course. For more information, click here.

City officials say residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the proposal, voice concerns and share ideas before any final decisions are made.