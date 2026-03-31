Portsmouth to replace closed Paradise Creek Nature Park footbridge by fall 2026 after structural damage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Visitors at Paradise Creek Nature Park in Portsmouth will have to wait until fall 2026 to complete the full loop trail as the city works to replace a closed wetland footbridge.

The bridge, which connects both sides of the park's loop trail, has been closed for more than a year. Without it, visitors can only access half of the park.

After neighbors tagged Kamilah Williams in a Facebook post asking why the bridge was still closed, Vice Mayor Bill Moody commented, saying he would reach out to City Manager Steven Carter.

Carter said potential contractors inspected the bridge and found the damage goes beyond deteriorated slats. The support beams also need to be replaced.

A spokesperson with the Elizabeth River Project said the City of Portsmouth has a contract to replace the footbridge. A Portsmouth city spokesperson told Kamilah Williams in a statement:

"Paradise Creek is one of the many outdoor areas in Portsmouth that the city maintains for its residents. After years of use by park visitors, the bridge is slated to be renovated by the city. A vendor has been selected with a targeted completion date of Fall 2026.”

Nathan Rice, who has lived in the nearby Cradock neighborhood for almost 40 years, said the closure prevents visitors from completing the full circle.

"Yeah, you miss out on a lot of it by the bridge being closed," Rice said.

"You can go around and go back, but it takes you a different way, so it's blocking the full experience," Rice said.

The park, tucked away just outside the Cradock neighborhood, offers kayaking and walking trails. Rice called the park a hidden gem.

"To know about Paradise Creek is just knowing that it's here. I know a lot of people that don't even know this place exists. It's a smaller park, but it really is a nice place to come and walk, have a picnic, take a break, even get on a kayak and go out on the river," Rice said.

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