Sinking boat removed from Portsmouth harbor with help from multiple agencies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Multiple agencies worked together to remove a sinking boat in the harbor Monday morning, according to Portsmouth police.

Portsmouth police say Crofton, the Coast Guard, the Port Authority, and the Portsmouth Fire Department all helped get the vessel out of the water.

Pictures taken during the effort show people on a Crofton barge working to remove the boat, which was roughly half-submerged in the water.

Details on how the vessel started sinking and who owns it are not available yet.

