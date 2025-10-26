Spanberger and Earle-Sears rally Hampton Roads voters as Virginia governor’s race tightens

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The race for Virginia governor is heating up as both candidates work to win over voters across Hampton Roads.

Democratic nominee Abigail Spanberger and Republican nominee Winsome Earle-Sears spent the weekend making campaign stops in Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, and Norfolk, highlighting their visions for jobs, education, and public safety ahead of Election Day.

On Saturday, Spanberger joined the Spartan community at Norfolk State University’s Homecoming, where she met with students and alumni.

Later that evening, Earle-Sears held a rally in Chesapeake alongside lieutenant governor nominee John Reid and Attorney General Jason Miyares. During the event, she criticized Spanberger’s record on public safety.

“Our children can walk the neighborhoods when Abigail says she’s going to defund the police and get rid of their qualified immunity,” Earle-Sears told supporters.

On Sunday, Spanberger returned to Norfolk after joining Sen. Louise Lucas, Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at a canvass launch in Portsmouth. Volunteers there encouraged residents to cast their ballots early.

The former congresswoman emphasized her focus on lowering costs and strengthening Virginia’s schools.

“To lower costs in housing, health care, and energy, and I look forward to working day one with the General Assembly to strengthen our public schools and ensure that every kid in every corner of our commonwealth has the ability to pursue their limitless potential,” Spanberger said.

Mitchell Smith, a Portsmouth resident helping with the canvass, said he’s focusing on one-on-one conversations with voters.

“A lot of people just don't even know, and we have to make sure that it's one-on-one and communicating,” Smith said. “A lot of people are very receptive to that.”

Both campaigns are urging Virginians to vote early and make their voices heard, framing the 2025 election as a pivotal moment for Hampton Roads and the commonwealth.

For more voting information in Virginia, click here.