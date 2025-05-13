Summer SUN Bucks to work in conjunction with community efforts to keep VA, NC kids fed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For some kids, the meal they get at school may be the only reliable meal they get in a day.

In Virginia, 44% of kids rely on free or reduced lunch and are at risk for food insecurity, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). In North Carolina, NCES reports 56% of kids qualify. The numbers in Hampton Roads fit in that range too. For example, nearly 57% of Portsmouth Public Schools (PPS) students — more than 7,000 students — qualify for free and reduced school lunch, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

That's why those in the community want to make sure children are well-nourished all year long.

Those at ForKids, a nonprofit in Hampton Roads that works with kids and families to find stability through times of crisis, see kids facing food insecurity.

"The challenges of food scarcity, or the number of students we have that are getting the meal and are trying to put things in their pocket to take home, is very high. So we really work with the students and say 'please finish your dinner, let us know if you need more food,'" explained Angela Graciani, education chief at Hampton Roads' nonprofit ForKids.

Among other resources, the nonprofit has a pantry, rooftop food garden and partners with Healthy Chesapeake to help.

This summer, additional programs from other groups are ramping up.

Summer SUN Bucks by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is returning to Virginia and North Carolina to help families with school-age children buy groceries. Families already getting certain income-based benefits, as well as children who attend schools offering the National School Lunch Program and are eligible for free or reduced meals, are automatically enrolled. Others who qualify may apply.

If you're in Portsmouth, a spokesperson for PPS said it's important to note that while all PPS students receive free meals at school — as it is a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school division — not all Portsmouth children are automatically eligible for SUN Bucks.

For more information on SUN Bucks and to see if you are eligible or need to apply, click here.