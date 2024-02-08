Transgender woman opens Portsmouth health clinic to end the transmission of sexual infections

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It's a first of it's kind in Portsmouth. A new health clinic opening Monday will offer services to those in need in the community.

"I said to myself 'why not go to Portsmouth and build programs where the need is at,'" said Nyonna Byers, Founder and Executive Director of ETSI Health Clinic.

That's exactly what Byers did.

ETSI is short for "Ending Transmission of Sexual Infections". As a transgender woman, she says it is important to offer services such as HIV and STI testing, as well as treatment.

Byers also says mental health services and substance abuse programs will be provided for anyone who needs it, free of cost.

Although Byers says they're welcoming everyone with open arms, the clinic is also a place for the LGBTQ + community to have the resources they need.

"I'm giving this to my community," said Byers. "When I say my community I mean my Black community, my Hispanic community. The community that's facing the most disparities, and these services are free."

Byers says there's no charge for patients because of grants, one being from the Virginia Department of Health.

The clinic will have it's grand opening Friday, and Feb. 12 the doors of ETSI will officially open.

To learn more on how you can help, click here.