WATCH LIVE: Crews battling massive warehouse fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A large fire with billowing smoke is coming from a building at Duke and Chestnut streets in Portsmouth.

The fire was reported at 915 Duke Street in Olde Towne Portsmouth. WTKR News 3 is working to confirm details with officials.

Watch: VDOT camera shows massive Portsmouth fire from I-264

Video from the scene shows crews working to put out the fire. There are at least three fire engines on scene around 11 a.m.

WTKR News 3 reporter Angela Bohon reports that Chesapeake crews are also on scene.

A sign on the building says Custom Windows of Tidewater.

