Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Crews battling massive warehouse fire in Portsmouth

Large Portsmouth fire
Posted
and last updated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A large fire with billowing smoke is coming from a building at Duke and Chestnut streets in Portsmouth.

The fire was reported at 915 Duke Street in Olde Towne Portsmouth. WTKR News 3 is working to confirm details with officials.

Watch: VDOT camera shows massive Portsmouth fire from I-264

VODT camera shows massive Portsmouth fire

Video from the scene shows crews working to put out the fire. There are at least three fire engines on scene around 11 a.m.

WTKR News 3 reporter Angela Bohon reports that Chesapeake crews are also on scene.

A sign on the building says Custom Windows of Tidewater.

Video from highway shows Portsmouth fire

This story will be updated as we learn more.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device