WATCH: Man smuggles liquor in pants at Portsmouth ABC store

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The moment a man stuffed alcohol into his pants and walked out of a Portsmouth ABC store without paying was captured on video.

Police say the man in the viral video, which was taken at the ABC store on London Blvd., is now facing charges.

In the video – which can be viewed in the video player above – you can see outlines of the bottles in both of his pant legs. The man is holding his pants up by the waistband while exiting the store.

Police have identified the man as 41-year-old Diante Jackson from Virginia Beach.

Jackson was arrested and charged with grand larceny and a misdemeanor, police say. They added that he’s stolen over $3,200 worth of alcohol.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 757-393-8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.