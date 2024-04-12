Watch Now
Woman mauled to death by pit bulls in Portsmouth

Posted at 10:12 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 10:18:37-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman is dead after she was mauled by pit bulls overnight, Portsmouth police say.

The woman was found badly injured in the 1800 block of Atlanta Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, police say. Officers say she was attacked by three pit bulls.

She was taken to the hospital but did not survive, police say.

The woman has not been identified.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, owns the pit bulls or what led to the mauling.

News 3 has a crew working to learn more about this. This article will be updated accordingly.

