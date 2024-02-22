Watch Now
Aggressive pitbull bites Hampton swat officers during search; officers shoot, kill dog

Hampton Police
Posted at 4:48 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 16:48:37-05

HAMPTON, Va. — Police had to shoot and kill a pitbull while serving a warrant to arrest a Newport News man after it attacked two swat officers and one woman inside the residence.

Police say just before 9 a.m., members of the Hampton Police Division's Swat Team conducted a high risk search warrant in the 100 block of Doolittle Road.

During entry, officers say they were confronted by an unleashed aggressive pitbull.

The pitbull then bit two of the officers before it ran back towards the residence, where police say it then attacked the female resident.

Officers then fired less lethal rounds at the pitbull, but said the less lethal rounds had no affect on the animal.

Police say that's when one officer discharged his firearm to "end the threat."

The female resident was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries caused by the dog. A Hampton officer is also being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 10:06 a.m., Markies Lamar Parks was taken into custody.

Parks is charged with possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and four counts of manufacture, sale, possession of a controlled substance.

