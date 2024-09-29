Woman shot, 2 others hit by car in Portsmouth: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say they're investigating an incident that left one woman shot and two others hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say they were called to London Boulevard just west of Effingham Road just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

There, according to police, officers found one woman with a gunshot wound and two women who had been struck by a vehicle.

They were rushed to the hospital, but police haven't revealed their conditions.

