1 person pinned within fiery car after two-vehicle crash; Suffolk Fire & Rescue respond

Posted at 4:34 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 16:34:49-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue saved a person who was pinned in their fiery car after a crash on Monday.

Around 1:20 p.m., emergency responders went to the 6000 block of University Boulevard and College Drive for a two-vehicle crash where one damaged car was next to the light pole, on fire, with a person inside the car pinned in, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said crews put a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) on the pinned person to protect them from hazardous conditions during the difficult extraction.

While one engine team kept the fire contained, the Ladder 11 team got the patient out of the car, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. The person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver was also transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries.

