135 Vendors announced for the Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival is coming back with 135 vendors, according to the event's organizers.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful and Suffolk Art League will be jointly organizing the event for 2024.

The organizers said the festival will take place on Main Street in downtown Suffolk on April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Among the organizers will be artists, crafters, musicians, farmers, and more.

The venue will have food trucks as well as a selection of local favorites such as The Mod Olive, Harpers Table, El Korita, High Tide, Danny’s Downtown Dogs, Barons Pub, Brighter Days Café, and a selection of food trucks including vegan options.

The Nansemond Brewing Station will be hosting a beer garden featuring local beers, organizers said.

The full list of vendors is available at the Suffolk Art League's website.