15-year-old reported missing in Suffolk found safe

Suffolk Police Dept.
Yariel Diaz Garcia
UPDATE: Authorities tell News 3 Garcia has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Suffolk are looking for 15-year-old Yariel Diaz Garcia, according to a press release.

The release said Garcia did not return home on Friday after getting off the school bus.

Garcia has black hair and brown eyes, is 5'4" and weighs about 100 pounds, police said.

He was last seen wearing a light gray Nike hoodie with a white Nike logo on the left chest, police said. He may also be wearing blue jeans, gray sneakers and might have a black backpack.

Anyone with information should call police right away.

