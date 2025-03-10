18-year-old accused of pulling out a gun, trying to fight Suffolk student at bus stop

SUFFOLK, Va. — An 18-year-old is charged and accused of trying to fight a Suffolk Public Schools student who had just gotten off the bus, according to the city's police department.

Devontae Woodley from Portsmouth was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, brandishing a firearm, trespassing, assault & battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police say.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Friday, Feb. 28 in the 200 block of Triton Road in North Suffolk.

A student told officers that they were being followed by an unknown man — who police have since identified as Woodley — and another student while walking home from the bus stop. Woodley then pulled out a gun and tried to fight the student, according to police.

No one was injured during the encounter, police say.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Option 5.