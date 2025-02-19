2 injured after car in Suffolk crashes, plunges into water

SUFFOLK, Va. — A car carrying two passengers crashed and subsequently went off the road and into the water Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk Fire-Rescue says.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. near E. Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue, fire officials say. The car then plunged into the water.

Crews got the two occupants out of the car just after 2:30 p.m., officials say. They're both injured due to the cold.

Pictures shared by Suffolk Fire-Rescue show the rescue underway amid the snowy conditions. Crews can be seen using a ladder to reach the car.

Officials did not share what caused the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.