Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

2 injured after car in Suffolk crashes, plunges into water

Two hurt after car crashes into water in Suffolk
Suffolk crews rescue car that went in water 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave.
Suffolk crews rescue car that went in water 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave.
Suffolk crews rescue car that went in water 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave.
Suffolk crews rescue car that went in water 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave.
Posted
and last updated

SUFFOLK, Va. — A car carrying two passengers crashed and subsequently went off the road and into the water Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk Fire-Rescue says.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. near E. Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue, fire officials say. The car then plunged into the water.

Trending coverage: Wednesday's massive snowstorm starts hitting Hampton Roads

Flurries arrive, marking the start of Wednesday's massive snowstorm

Crews got the two occupants out of the car just after 2:30 p.m., officials say. They're both injured due to the cold.

Pictures shared by Suffolk Fire-Rescue show the rescue underway amid the snowy conditions. Crews can be seen using a ladder to reach the car.

GkLUE0zXgAAizxB.jpeg
Suffolk crews rescue car that went in water 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave.
Suffolk crews rescue car that went in water 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave.

Officials did not share what caused the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device