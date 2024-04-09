2 men injured following overnight shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two men are injured following an overnight shooting in Suffolk on Tuesday.

Just after midnight, police found a man who had been shot in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway.



The 39-year-old male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Around 12:30 a.m., another 39-year-old man who had been shot walked into the hospital, police say. He’s expected to recover, police added.

Police say after investigating, they learned the man who walked into the hospital was also shot in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway.

It’s unclear what led to the violence.

As officers investigate, they encourage anyone with information to call the police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.