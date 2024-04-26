Dog dies, 2 hospitalized after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two elderly people are in the hospital and a dog is dead after a house fire in Suffolk on Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., firefighters went to the 100 block of Eagle Lane where they found a single-story house engulfed in heavy smoke and fire, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Two elderly people were evacuating the house as crews arrived, according to a release. They were taken to the hospital as firefighters got the flames under control.

One of the two people is listed as in "serious condition" and the other is receiving treatment for minor injuries, according to an update about the fire.

One dog died in the blaze.

No firefighters were injured, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. The fire was under control at 11:06 a.m.

The Red Cross is helping with the two people displaced, and the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.