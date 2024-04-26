Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Dog dies, 2 hospitalized after Suffolk house fire

Top Stories: Thursday, April 25
Eagle 3.jpg
Eagle 2.jpg
Eagle 5.jpg
Eagle 6.jpg
Eagle 1.jpg
Eagle 4.jpg
Posted at 4:55 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 17:02:50-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two elderly people are in the hospital and a dog is dead after a house fire in Suffolk on Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., firefighters went to the 100 block of Eagle Lane where they found a single-story house engulfed in heavy smoke and fire, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Eagle 1.jpg

Two elderly people were evacuating the house as crews arrived, according to a release. They were taken to the hospital as firefighters got the flames under control.

One of the two people is listed as in "serious condition" and the other is receiving treatment for minor injuries, according to an update about the fire.

One dog died in the blaze.

Firefighter combat challenge teaches skills and fire prevention to community members

News

Firefighters provide hands on experience to fire prevention

Danielle Saitta
6:44 PM, Oct 13, 2023

No firefighters were injured, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. The fire was under control at 11:06 a.m.

The Red Cross is helping with the two people displaced, and the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway