Two people with life-threatening injuries after crash with tractor-trailer

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk said they were investigating after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

Officers said they were notified of the crash at around 4:30 p.m., in the westbound lanes of Route 58, Franklin Bypass, just west of Exit 189.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue along with Suffolk Police, Virginia State Police, and the Southampton County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured but the driver and passenger of the other vehicle both sustained life-threatening injuries and were medevacked to hospital, police said.