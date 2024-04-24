Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Two people with life-threatening injuries after crash with tractor-trailer

image 1.jpg
image 2.jpg
Posted at 7:29 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 19:29:20-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk said they were investigating after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

Officers said they were notified of the crash at around 4:30 p.m., in the westbound lanes of Route 58, Franklin Bypass, just west of Exit 189.

Laskin Road Construction

Virginia Beach

Detour off of Lasking road extended until Fall

John Hood
7:05 PM, Apr 24, 2024

Suffolk Fire and Rescue along with Suffolk Police, Virginia State Police, and the Southampton County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured but the driver and passenger of the other vehicle both sustained life-threatening injuries and were medevacked to hospital, police said.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway