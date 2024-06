SUFFOLK, Va. — Multiple people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Suffolk Wednesday evening.

Around 8: 50 p.m., Suffolk Fire & Rescue went to the 1500 block of Whaleyville Road in response to the multi-vehicle crash, according to a department Facebook post.

One person was trapped and needed extrication after the collision, SFR went on to say in the post.

SFR said three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.