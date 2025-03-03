45 firefighters battle blaze at Suffolk landfill

SUFFOLK, Va. — Early Sunday morning, Suffolk Fire & Rescue (SFR) tackled a brush fire near Route 58/Portsmouth Blvd., close to the downtown exit.

The call went out around 3:15 a.m. on Bob Foeller Drive, Suffolk Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Barakey said in a press release.

The flames and smoke were visible from the top of a landfill, in a remote spot far from a water source. Given the tough location, a second alarm was called.

Crews managed to set up a water supply at the landfill's base and shuttled it to the top to fight the fire.

They teamed up with the landfill’s crew to extinguish the flames, bringing the fire under control by 9:32 a.m.

No one was hurt.

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials assure there is no threat to any structures. The property’s management is currently monitoring the area.

It took 45 firefighters to handle this incident, Chief Barakey said. He also noted that strong wind gusts and dry conditions presented additional challenges for crews.