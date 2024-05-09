Air Force JROTC students in Suffolk celebrate successful food drive

SUFFOLK, Va. — Air Force Junior Reserve Office Training Corps students at Lakeland High School said they collected more than 4,000 canned goods during a good drive over the past two weeks.

Suffolk Public Schools

The school said that students constructed a pyramid out of the collected cans to celebrate the successful food drive.

Lakeland High School said that the collection showed the student's dedication, creativity, generosity and the spirit of unity within the community.