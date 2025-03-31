All-clear given after report of someone with a weapon at Suffolk middle school

SUFFOLK, Va. — An all-clear was given at Kings Fork Middle School in Suffolk Monday afternoon after a student was reported to have a weapon.

Around 9 a.m., Suffolk police said there was a fight between two students and it was reported that a person had a weapon.

The school was placed on a hold while authorities searched the inside and outside of the building. They did not find any weapons.

Police said no one was hurt and the all-clear message came at 12:15 p.m.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. It's unclear whether there will be any charges related to the situation.