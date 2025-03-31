Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

All-clear given after report of someone with a weapon at Suffolk middle school

Suffolk police vehicle
Posted

SUFFOLK, Va. — An all-clear was given at Kings Fork Middle School in Suffolk Monday afternoon after a student was reported to have a weapon.

Around 9 a.m., Suffolk police said there was a fight between two students and it was reported that a person had a weapon.

The school was placed on a hold while authorities searched the inside and outside of the building. They did not find any weapons.

Police said no one was hurt and the all-clear message came at 12:15 p.m.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. It's unclear whether there will be any charges related to the situation.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device