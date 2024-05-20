Building collapses in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A three-story building collapsed on Washington Street in Suffolk on Sunday evening, Suffolk Fire & Rescue reported Monday.

The building, located in the 300 block of East Washington Street, was not occupied and there were no injuries, however, adjacent apartments were deemed unsafe due to the damage.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Suffolk building collapse East Washington Street, May 19, 2024

Debris had spilled out onto the sidewalk when crews arrived.

Officials with the city are working with the building's owner to have it demolished, according to a release.

Three adults were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.