SUFFOLK, Va. — A car crashed into a power pole on Holiday St., between Finny Ave. and Bank St., in Suffolk around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The street has been blocked off while crews work on clearing the crash. Dominion Energy crews will also work on getting the power lines taken care of.

One person was injured but only sustained minor injuries.

Just over 50 people lost power due to the crash, according to Dominion Energy's website.