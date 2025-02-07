Deadly train collision kills pedestrian in Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — A train hit and killed a pedestrian early Friday morning, according to police.

Police say they were notified by the train operator of the incident around 3:18 a.m. The crash happened in the 200 Block of South Saratoga Street. After crews arrived, they tried performing life-measures but the pedestrian had died.

This incident has led to multiple railroad crossings near South Saratoga Street and Hall Avenue to be closed. Impacted routes will have detours in place.

News 3 will provide updates as they become available — the investigation is ongoing.