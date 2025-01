SUFFOLK, Va. — A trapped dog was reported at Sleepy Hole Lake in Suffolk on Monday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue was alerted of the trapped dog at 3:42 p.m.

The Emergency Communications Center said the dog was stuck between ice and water with only its head sticking out.

The Marine Response Team found the dog in the lake near the 1500 Block of Wooduck Road. The video captures the moment the dog is rescued from the frozen lake, as a harnessed crew member lifted the cold canine to safety.