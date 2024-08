SUFFOLK, Va — All traffic on Route 58 West at the Route 460 exit in Suffolk is blocked due to a downed tree, according to city officials.

The city says as of 5 p.m., there's a large tree across the westbound side.

The city shared pictures of the incident, which shows a car under the tree. The incident also left two people with minor injuries, the city added.

City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue

This article will be updated accordingly. Stay with News 3 for updates.