Fire breaks out after tractor trailer hits power lines in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A brush fire broke out after a tractor trailer hit and knocked down power lines in Suffolk Monday, according to city officials.

This happened in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard near the intersection of the Boulevard and C Street, officials say.

Around 2:40 p.m., the tractor trailer hit the power lines, which caused the pole to break, officials say. This resulted in the lines being pulled from the pole.

Multiple brush fires broke out due to the downed high voltage power lines, officials say. Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and Dominion Energy responded to the fires.

The fire was under control around 3 p.m. and did not reach any buildings, officials say. There were no injuries reported.

Just before 4 p.m., Dominion Energy said 391 people were without power following the incident.