Firefighter injured in Suffolk house fire on Clover Lane

SUFFOLK, Va. — A firefighter with Suffolk Fire & Rescue was injured while responding to a fire Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Clover Lane. Suffolk Fire & Rescue reported that they found smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters contained the fire to the laundry room on the second floor. One firefighter was injured and is at the hospital in stable condition. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 3:58 p.m. Four people have been displaced.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office has determined that the fire was accidental.