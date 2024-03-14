Firefighters stress importance of smoke alarm maintenance after deadly Portsmouth house fire

NORFOLK, Va. — This past week a fire in Portsmouth took the lives of a mother and two of her young children.

The fire broke out in a rented duplex on Neville Street. Investigators confirmed it was started by a candle and the smoke detectors in the home hadn't worked.

The family told News 3 about the devastating loss Wednesday.

The nightmare where smoke alarms don't work when you need them, is something firefighters want to prevent.

The risk of dying in fire is 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

NFPA researchers also reported, when present, hardwired smoke alarms operated in 94% of the fires considered large enough to trigger a smoke alarm, battery-powered alarms operated 82% of the time, and power source issues were the most common factors when smoke alarms failed to operate.

Firefighters in Suffolk encourage everyone to test their smoke alarms every month. You can do that, they said, by pressing the button on the front of the device.

"And sometimes they just make a chirp noise every once in a while," said Katie Russell, master firefighter/community risk reduction coordinator for Suffolk Fire & Rescue. "That means the battery is going dead. You can either replace the battery or you can get a new [alarm]."

Russell warns that if you find you have a faulty alarm or it's chirping, replace it, don't simply take the batteries out.

If you need your alarm replaced, she said, you can find replacements at most home improvement stores, or ask your local fire department — they often give them out and install them for free.

Suffolk installed dozens of free smoke alarms for residentslast weekend.

And what happens if you don't own the home you're in? What happens if you have a landlord?

"So, it's a two-part, it's a shared responsibility," said Patrick McCloud, chief executive officer for the Virginia Apartment Management Association.

McCloud explained that in Virginia landlords need to make sure smoke alarms are installed properly, placed and maintained in accordance with the building code and state fire prevention code and certify they're in working order.

You can check for that certification upon move-in. But, he said, tenants should still check that alarms continue to work.

"Not only has your landlord certified it, but you do your own check of your smoke detectors," said McCloud. "Know where they are and know you can test them as well and we encourage you to test them."

Under Virginia law, if you let your landlord know your alarm is not working they have five days to fix it.

The other thing you can do to prepare in case of fire?

"Make sure you have renters' insurance," said McCloud. He said that can help you if there's damage, or you're displaced.