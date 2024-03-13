2 children dead after Portsmouth house fire on Neville St.; Cause of fire determined: PFD

Two children who were hospitalized after a duplex fire in Portsmouth have died, according to fire officials.

The two children and their mother were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a duplex on Neville Street late Friday night, fire officials say.

Their mother, 37-year-old Aria Williams, died in the hospital on Friday night, fire officials say. On Wednesday, they told us the two children - a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy - also died.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office has determined that the fire started by a candle that ignited nearby window curtains, and said that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

On Mar. 8, Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services received a call around 9:44 p.m. for a report of a residential structure fire in the 20 block of Neville Street with persons trapped inside the home.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a one-story duplex structure heavily involved with fire.

Two adults and one child got out of the home through a window, according to Portsmouth fire officials, while crews fought to extinguish the fire and rescue Williams and her two children who were trapped in the burning residence.

There's no update on the condition of the other adults and the child who were transported to the hospital for treatment.

