First Black commanding officer to be Suffolk's Economic Development new director

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk has a new face leading its economic growth—one that residents may find familiar from a previous role. The city has appointed Captain Janet Days as its new director of economic development.

Days was the first African American to lead Naval Station Norfolk, completing her tenure as commanding officer of the world’s largest navy base in August. Prior to that, she was among the few Black women to command a guided missile destroyer.

Previous coverage: First Black female commanding officer sworn in at Naval Station Norfolk

Days will begin her new role with the City of Suffolk on February 7.