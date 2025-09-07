Go-kart driver killed in crash on Nansemond Parkway in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 21-year-old go-kart driver was killed Saturday night when an SUV hit him on Nansemond Parkway, Suffolk police said.

Officers responded just before 9:45 p.m. to the 4900 block of Nansemond Parkway, near 84 Lumber, after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators determined that an SUV crashed into the back of a go-kart traveling in the roadway, according to police.

Police said the driver, identified as Anton Smith, 21, of Chesapeake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nansemond Parkway was closed for about five hours while officers investigated but reopened early Sunday morning.

The crash remains under investigation, and police said no further details are available at this time.