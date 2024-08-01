House Fire on E. Washington St. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Firefighters in Suffolk said they responded to a house fire at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Crews said they were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Washington St. for the report of a structure fire.

Watch more Suffolk: Car pulled from Western Branch Reservoir in Suffolk

Car pulled from Western Branch Reservoir in Suffolk

At the scene crews said they saw heavy fire showing from a single-story home.

Crews said they were able to get the fire under control by around 1:20 a.m., however the home was heavily damaged.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.