House Fire on E. Washington St. in Suffolk

Crews respond to house fire in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Firefighters in Suffolk said they responded to a house fire at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Crews said they were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Washington St. for the report of a structure fire.

At the scene crews said they saw heavy fire showing from a single-story home.

Crews said they were able to get the fire under control by around 1:20 a.m., however the home was heavily damaged.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

