Juvenile hospitalized with severe injuries after acre-wide brush fire: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — One juvenile was hospitalized with severe injuries and burns after an acre-wide brush fire in Suffolk on Friday night, according to the Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue.

Around 5:18 p.m., SFR responded to Delaware Avenue on a report of the smell of smoke. Fire officials found heavy smoke coming from the woods, and found a juvenile with severe injuries and burns along with an acre of woods on fire, according to SFR.

Firefighters provided treatment to the person and they were taken to a trauma center to be treated further.

Multiple fire crews were needed to bring the fire under control, SFR said. A set of train tracks was temporarily shut down and is now open again.

This incident is under investigation, according to SFR.

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