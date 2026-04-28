Over 26K mail delays at Suffolk Post Office, audit finds; Kiggans demands reform

SUFFOLK, Va. — An audit conducted by the United States Post Office of Inspector General (OIG USPS) reported numerous deficiencies at the Suffolk Post Office, prompting a local representative to call for reforms.

The audit was conducted during the week of Feb. 9, 2026, focusing on four delivery units in Virginia, with three in Hampton Roads: Norfolk Sorting and Delivery Center, the Suffolk Post Office and the Virginia Beach Post Office. All of these branches had delayed mail as a reported deficiency.

According to the OIG USPS audit, 26,430 delayed pieces of mail were identified at the Suffolk Post Office. 17,564 letters, 8,840 flats and 26 packages comprised the delayed pieces of mail at the Suffolk facility.

News 3 Suffolk reporter Jessica Davis will follow up on this audit to get a better understanding of what it revealed. Back in Oct. 2025, she spoke with Suffolk residents in the Hollywood community that claimed mail delays have become commonplace for them.

Watch previous coverage: Suffolk residents frustrated by ongoing mail delays in Hollywood community

Suffolk residents frustrated by ongoing mail delays in Hollywood community

Carriers also did not fill out the required forms to document undelivered mail, the audit found. Inexperienced staff was cited as a key factor behind the mail delays and lack of reporting.

"Delivery issues occurred because management relied on inexperienced carriers and did not follow required procedures to document the extent of undelivered mail. Specifically, the unit faced operational disruptions due to high carrier turnover and inexperienced staff," the audit reads.

The audit also found a trend of employees scanning packages from more than 1,000 feet away from their intended delivery point, with 251 such scans reported. In one instance, a package was scanned as delivered 3.6 miles away from its target destination, the audit reports.

Watch previous coverage: No mail for over a week for some Suffolk residents amid USPS staffing issues

No mail for over a week for some Suffolk residents amid USPS staffing issues

Improper safety conditions at the Suffolk Post Office were also uncovered during the OIS USPS audit. This included un-inspected fire extinguishers, an electrical panel that was blocked along with dock doors that were chained shut and obstructed by bins.

In response to these findings. Rep. Jen Kiggans penned a letter to the USPS Virginia District Manager, Anthony Impronto, to urge for reforms at the Suffolk Post Office.

"I expect management to address these deficiencies and I look forward to reviewing the final report from USPS OIG. I’m hoping that my letter to District Manager Impronto conveys the seriousness of these issues and helps ensure they are addressed without delay,” Kiggans said.

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